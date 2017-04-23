Leiter will be sent back to the minors on Tuesday, Jim Salisbury of CSN Philadelphia reports.

Leiter has been with the Phillies since last Tuesday, but has not yet appeared in a game. He will return to Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Tuesday to make way for newly acquired Ty Kelly on the Phillies' active roster.

