Leiter has been moved to the bullpen, Jake Lourim and Matt Gelb of The Philadelphia Inquirer report.

Leiter has pitched well since he was inserted into the Phillies' rotation in late-June, but will shift to the pen now that Jared Eickhoff is returning from the disabled list. He will likely see most of his work in long relief and lower-leverage situations.

