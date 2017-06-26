Phillies' Mark Leiter: Named Wednesday's starter
Leiter was confirmed as the starting pitcher for Wednesday's game against the Mariners, Jim Salisbury of CSN Philadelphia reports.
With Jerad Eickhoff (back) not quite ready to return to the rotation, Leiter will get another chance to start in his place. The 26-year-old impressed in his first spot start for the Phillies, allowing just three hits and a walk while striking out five batters in six scoreless frames against the potent Diamondbacks offense. He'll look to keep it up against a hot-hitting Seattle lineup that has scored the most runs in the majors this month.
