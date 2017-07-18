Leiter was optioned to Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Monday.

In his first big-league appearance since July 4, Leiter was saddled with the loss Monday after surrendering a walk-off single to Dee Gordon in the bottom of the ninth inning. The Phillies have not yet announced the corresponding move with Leiter's demotion.

