Leiter (1-0) fired six shutout innings, allowed just three hits and a walk and struck out five batters in his first win Friday against the Diamondbacks.

Leiter was unremarkable during his time in the Phillies' bullpen (4.74 ERA, 12:14 K:BB), but he looked awfully sharp in his first start against one of the better lineups in the National League. He needed just 81 pitches to go the six innings and managed to keep the ball in the yard while inducing eight flyouts. Leiter managed a brilliant 27:4 K:BB in his three starts back at Triple-A Lehigh Valley, so it's possible that he's simply better suited to a starting role. Leiter will likely keep getting chance to prove that hypothesis until Jerad Eickhoff (back) returns from injury.