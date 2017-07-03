Leiter will start Tuesday against the Pirates, Jim Salisbury of CSN Philadelphia reports.

Jared Eickhoff will make a rehab start Tuesday rather than returning to the major-league rotation, leaving Leiter to make one more start before the All-Star break. He has a 3.27 ERA and an 11:1 K:BB in 11 innings over two starts in place of Eickhoff.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories