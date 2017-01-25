Imhof announced Wednesday that he would retire from professional baseball, ESPN.com's Jerry Crasnick reports.

The 47th overall pick in the 2014 MLB Draft, Imhof pitched for four of the Phillies' minor-league affiliates in two and a half seasons before losing his right eye during a freak accident last June, Imhof was able to replace the eye with a prosthetic one, but determined it was best to call it a career. The 23-year-old posted a 3.91 ERA over 53 innings for High-A Clearwater in 2016.