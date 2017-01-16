Saunders and the Phillies have agreed on a one-year deal, Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports reports.

The exact details of the agreement have not yet been released, but it's believed to be a one-year deal with a potential option for the 2018 season. The 30-year-old spent last season in Toronto, hitting .243 with 24 home runs and 57 RBI. Saunders figures to be the Phillies' regular starter in right field against right-handed pitchers, and he'll likely platoon with Aaron Altherr when facing a southpaw. Saunders is a career .236 hitter versus righties (1,556 career at-bats), compared to .233 versus lefties (681 at-bats).