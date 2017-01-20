The Phillies officially announced the signing of Saunders to a one-year deal with a club option for 2018 on Thursday, Corey Seidman of CSN Philadelphia reports.

Saunders will earn $9 million this season and the club option for 2018 is worth $11 million with escalators that could push the total value to $14 million. He will start in right field for the Phillies this season and will be trade bait this summer if the team is not in playoff contention. Severino Gonzalez was designated for assignment to make room for Saunders on the Phillies' roster.