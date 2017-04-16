Phillies' Michael Saunders: Held out for rest
Saunders is out of the lineup Sunday against the Nationals, Jim Salisbury of CSNPhilly.com reports.
Saunders will take a seat for what is being called a regular day of rest, as he's started 10 of the team's first 11 games in right field. Daniel Nava will draw the start in his stead.
