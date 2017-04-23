Phillies' Michael Saunders: Out of lineup Sunday
Saunders is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Braves.
Saunders was scratched from the lineup with an illness Thursday but was able to return to action Friday. It appears that Sunday is simply a day of rest for the 30-year-old. Aaron Altherr is starting in right field.
