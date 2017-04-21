Saunders (illness) is back in the lineup Friday against the Braves.

Apparently Saunders is feeling closer to 100 percent after missing a start Thursday due to illness. Bartolo Colon, Friday's starter for Atlanta, has given Saunders fits in the past, holding the outfielder to just two hits (both singles) in 16 career at-bats.

