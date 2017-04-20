Phillies' Mickey Moniak: Dealing with minor finger injury
Moniak exited Wednesday's minor-league game early after injuring his finger while sliding into home plate, Ryan Lawrence of The Philly Voice reports.
The team is labeling Moniak's status as day-to-day, so it doesn't appear that the injury is anything too serious. The promising young prospect is slashing .288/.377/.404 with four stolen bases over 62 plate appearances with Low-A Lakewood this season.
