Phillies' Mickey Moniak: Holding his own at Low-A
Moniak, 19, is hitting .267/.318/.380 with three home runs, 29 RBI and nine steals through 79 games at Low-A Lakewood.
Moniak's numbers are about what is to be expected for a teenager in his first year of full-season ball. He's struggled a tad making consistent contact, and his power stroke has not yet developed. Still, the former No. 1 pick has tremendous upside even if he has some developing to do.
