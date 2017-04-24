Moniak (finger) went 2-for-4 with a run scored Sunday for Low-A Lakewood.

Moniak had been sidelined a few games with a jammed finger. He is off to a nice start at Lakewood, slashing .298/.388/.421 with four stolen bases over his first 15 games.

