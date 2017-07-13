Walding said work he has done with his swing to pull the ball more has helped fuel his power outburst this season at Double-A Reading, Ryan Lawrence of the Philly Voice reports.

Walding, 24, is slashing .240/.336/.543 with an Eastern League-leading 20 home runs in 258 at-bats this season. While the power is impressive, there are some red flags once you dig a little below the surface numbers. The 2011 fifth-round pick has struck out 32.2 percent of the time, which is the highest strikeout rate of his career. He has also benefited from playing in a hitter's park in Reading where he has 14 home runs and a 1.080 OPS compared to six home runs and a .730 OPS on the road. It is hard to get too excited about his performance this season given those numbers.