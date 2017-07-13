Play

Walding said work he has done with his swing to pull the ball more has helped fuel his power outburst this season at Double-A Reading, Ryan Lawrence of the Philly Voice reports.

Walding, 24, is slashing .240/.336/.543 with an Eastern League-leading 20 home runs in 258 at-bats this season. While the power is impressive, there are some red flags once you dig a little below the surface numbers. The 2011 fifth-round pick has struck out 32.2 percent of the time, which is the highest strikeout rate of his career. He has also benefited from playing in a hitter's park in Reading where he has 14 home runs and a 1.080 OPS compared to six home runs and a .730 OPS on the road. It is hard to get too excited about his performance this season given those numbers.

CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast