Phillies' Nick Pivetta: Crushed by homers in loss to Brewers
Pivetta (2-5) gave up nine runs on seven hits and three walks with five strikeouts over five innings in a loss Friday to the Brewers.
Pivetta served up a pair of home runs that accounted for seven of the nine runs he allowed. He has now walked 31 batters in just 64 innings, a 4.4 BB/9. When you allow baserunners at such a prodigious rate, disastrous starts like these are practically inevitable.
More News
-
Phillies' Nick Pivetta: Will start first game after All-Star break•
-
Phillies' Nick Pivetta: Fans nine Friday•
-
Phillies' Nick Pivetta: Picks up second career win•
-
Phillies' Nick Pivetta: Struggles in loss to D-backs•
-
Phillies' Nick Pivetta: Fans career-high 10 in Wednesday's no-decision•
-
Phillies' Nick Pivetta: Spins seven scoreless against Red Sox•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 16
Fantasy Week 16 (July 17-23) doesn't offer the finest selection of sleeper hitters, according...
-
Week 16: Ranking two-start pitchers
Eduardo Rodriguez is set to return from the DL Monday, and looking at some of the two-start...
-
Podcast: Next year's top 24
How would the first two rounds go if we were drafting today? We mock the first two rounds for...
-
Prospects: 10 who've raised stock
They may not be the top prospects in baseball, but they're the top ones you didn't hear about...
-
Quintana's outlook brighter as Cub
The Cubs' acquisition of Jose Quintana on Thursday came at a heavy cost, but it could potentially...
-
Top 10 sleeper pitchers for Week 15
A shortened week means means not every pitcher will make even one start fresh off the All-Star...