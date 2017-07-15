Play

Pivetta (2-5) gave up nine runs on seven hits and three walks with five strikeouts over five innings in a loss Friday to the Brewers.

Pivetta served up a pair of home runs that accounted for seven of the nine runs he allowed. He has now walked 31 batters in just 64 innings, a 4.4 BB/9. When you allow baserunners at such a prodigious rate, disastrous starts like these are practically inevitable.

