Pivetta is now expected to start Sunday for the Phillies after Tuesday's game against the Marlins was postponed due to rain, Jim Salisbury of CSN Philadelphia reports.

Pivetta joined the Phillies on Tuesday expecting to start Wednesday, but those plans were scrapped with Vince Velasquez getting his start pushed back a day. The Phillies plan to keep the rest of their starters on schedule which leaves Pivetta to face the Dodgers on Sunday. It could be his only start as Aaron Nola is expected back in early May.