Phillies' Nick Pivetta: Fans nine Friday
Pivetta (2-4) allowed three runs on five hits while striking out nine over seven innings, but didn't factor into the decision Friday against the Padres.
Pivetta was victimized by three solo homers, two of which came off the bat of Austin Hedges, and he left the game trailing before the offense was able to take him off the hook for a potential loss. Although he's had a pair of stellar outings over his last five starts, his 4.73 ERA indicates the volatility that fantasy owners have to consider when placing him in lineups. He'll make his next start at a time yet to be determined after the All-Star break.
