Pivetta is expected to be called up from Triple-A Lehigh Valley to start Wednesday's game against the Marlins, Jim Salisbury of CSN Philadelphia reports.

The Phillies aren't expected to announce the roster move until Wednesday, but it appears Pivetta will enter the rotation in place of Aaron Nola (back), who hit the disabled list Monday and will miss at least one turn in the rotation. While the 24-year-old isn't a major prospect in the organization, he fared well during his five-start sample at Triple-A to close out 2016 and has been even more dominant to open 2017. In his three starts with Lehigh Valley, Pivetta has given up three runs (two earned) over 19 innings while striking out 24 batters. Assuming Nola's injury proves to be a short-term concern, Pivetta may not stick with the Phillies for long, but could be worth a flyer in NL-only leagues.