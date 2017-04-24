Phillies' Nick Pivetta: Likely on tap for MLB debut Wednesday
Pivetta is expected to be called up from Triple-A Lehigh Valley to start Wednesday's game against the Marlins, Jim Salisbury of CSN Philadelphia reports.
The Phillies aren't expected to announce the roster move until Wednesday, but it appears Pivetta will enter the rotation in place of Aaron Nola (back), who hit the disabled list Monday and will miss at least one turn in the rotation. While the 24-year-old isn't a major prospect in the organization, he fared well during his five-start sample at Triple-A to close out 2016 and has been even more dominant to open 2017. In his three starts with Lehigh Valley, Pivetta has given up three runs (two earned) over 19 innings while striking out 24 batters. Assuming Nola's injury proves to be a short-term concern, Pivetta may not stick with the Phillies for long, but could be worth a flyer in NL-only leagues.
More News
-
Phillies' Nick Pivetta: Strikes out 11 on Thursday•
-
Phillies' Nick Pivetta: Optioned to minor league camp•
-
Phillies' Nick Pivetta: Will play for Canada in WBC•
-
Phillies' Nick Pivetta: Added to 40-man roster Friday•
-
Phillies' Nick Pivetta: Promoted to Triple-A•
-
Phillies' Nick Pivetta: Activated from the disabled list•
-
Can an improved Gallo stick?
Joey Gallo is showing signs of real improvement, and it's an exciting development for a player...
-
Podcast: Talking Mad weekend
After three weeks of Fantasy Baseball, Eugenio Suarez is the top third baseman and Joey Gallo...
-
Is Lindor a power threat now?
Francisco Lindor is hitting more flyballs than ever, and it has helped him tap into more power,...
-
Waivers: Add raking Conforto
He finally has a clear opportunity, and you shouldn't miss out on it. Michael Conforto is on...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 4
Is it finally time to start Avisail Garcia? Can we trust Ryon Healy? Scott White gives his...
-
Bumgarner injury: Fantasy fallout
What does Madison Bumgarner's injury mean in Fantasy and what potential replacement options...