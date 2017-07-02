Phillies' Nick Pivetta: Picks up second career win
Pivetta gave up one run on one hit and four walks while striking out four in seven innings Sunday to pick up the win against the Mets.
Walks have been a bit of an issue for the rookie right-hander, as he has given up 27 free passes over his last 42 innings. However, the Mets could not square him up in this contest, so the walks did not come back to bite him the way they did when he walked five and gave up six runs over 2.2 innings in his previous start in Arizona. Pivetta's spot in the rotation should be safe for now, but he is a major ratio risk in standard leagues. He will make one more start before the All-Star break, Friday at home against the Padres.
