Pivetta allowed one run on four hits over six innings Thursday to pick up his third win of the season for Triple-A Lehigh Valley. He struck out 11 and walked two.

Pivetta has allowed just two runs and 12 hits over his first three starts at Triple-A this season with a 24:2 K:BB in 19 innings. He hasn't been as hyped as some of the Phillies' other pitching prospects, but he has the potential to be a mid-rotation starter in the majors. Given how well he is pitching, it shouldn't be long before he gets his first opportunity with the Phillies.