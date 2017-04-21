Phillies' Nick Pivetta: Strikes out 11 Thursday
Pivetta allowed one run on four hits over six innings Thursday to pick up his third win of the season for Triple-A Lehigh Valley. He struck out 11 and walked two.
Pivetta has allowed just two runs and 12 hits over his first three starts at Triple-A this season with a 24:2 K:BB in 19 innings. He hasn't been as hyped as some of the Phillies' other pitching prospects, but he has the potential to be a mid-rotation starter in the majors. Given how well he is pitching, it shouldn't be long before he gets his first opportunity with the Phillies.
More News
-
Phillies' Nick Pivetta: Optioned to minor league camp•
-
Phillies' Nick Pivetta: Will play for Canada in WBC•
-
Phillies' Nick Pivetta: Added to 40-man roster Friday•
-
Phillies' Nick Pivetta: Promoted to Triple-A•
-
Phillies' Nick Pivetta: Activated from the disabled list•
-
Phillies' Nick Pivetta: Sidelined with groin strain•
-
Could Jason Vargas be this good?
Jason Vargas has been the most surprising pitcher in Fantasy Baseball so far. Scott White discusses...
-
Don't give up on these six pitchers
Before you hit the 'drop' button, Chris Towers identifies six pitchers you should not give...
-
Podcast: Buying or Selling
We know Washington and Texas have already changed closers, so is St. Louis next? Not all of...
-
Waivers: Garrett, Vargas make cases
Amir Garrett is widely owned by now, but not Jason Vargas. Scott White touches on them and...
-
Prospects: Is Meadows the answer?
Austin Meadows would seem like a logical choice to step in for the suspended Starling Marte,...
-
Severino figuring it out?
After two impressive starts, Luis Severino is a must-add Fantasy pickup. Should we expect more...