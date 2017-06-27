Pivetta (1-4) allowed six runs on seven hits and five walks across 2.2 innings in Monday's loss to the Diamondbacks. He struck out three.

Pivetta struggled to find the strike zone in this one, throwing just 53 percent of his pitches for strikes and walking three consecutive batters at one point during the second inning. He yielded a solo home run to Chris Herrmann in the first inning before rallies plated two and three runs in the second and third innings, respectively. This poor showing came as a bit of a surprise for Pivetta, who had turned in a pair of quality starts with a 19:3 K:BB over his last two outings, but it can partially be attributed to a very difficult matchup. This shellacking bloated his ERA to 5.40 for the season -- a figure he will look to improve Sunday against the Mets.