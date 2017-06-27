Phillies' Nick Pivetta: Struggles in loss to D-backs
Pivetta (1-4) allowed six runs on seven hits and five walks across 2.2 innings in Monday's loss to the Diamondbacks. He struck out three.
Pivetta struggled to find the strike zone in this one, throwing just 53 percent of his pitches for strikes and walking three consecutive batters at one point during the second inning. He yielded a solo home run to Chris Herrmann in the first inning before rallies plated two and three runs in the second and third innings, respectively. This poor showing came as a bit of a surprise for Pivetta, who had turned in a pair of quality starts with a 19:3 K:BB over his last two outings, but it can partially be attributed to a very difficult matchup. This shellacking bloated his ERA to 5.40 for the season -- a figure he will look to improve Sunday against the Mets.
More News
-
Phillies' Nick Pivetta: Fans career-high 10 in Wednesday's no-decision•
-
Phillies' Nick Pivetta: Spins seven scoreless against Red Sox•
-
Phillies' Nick Pivetta: Drops to 1-3 Saturday•
-
Phillies' Nick Pivetta: Earns first career win versus Braves•
-
Phillies' Nick Pivetta: Recalled ahead of Monday start•
-
Phillies' Nick Pivetta: To join big-league rotation Monday•
-
Podcast: Weekend wrap, Week 13
It’s time to get your Week 13 lineups set as we give you the add, drop, start and sit advice...
-
Waivers: Rodon and lefty returns
Many of Carlos Rodon's Fantasy owners grew tired of waiting for his return, so now is your...
-
Franklin Barreto a must-add?
The Athletics have called up shortstop prospect Franklin Barreto, but is he here to stay? And...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 13
Honestly, who doesn't know to start Matt Adams by now? One-third of all CBS Sports users, apparently....
-
Week 13: Ranking two-start pitchers
It's a week of plenty as far as two-start options go, so if you're checking in a little light,...
-
Waivers: Nola, Gomez still there?
Think you can't get difference makers on the waiver wire? There might still be a few out there,...