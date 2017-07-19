Pivetta (3-5) picked up the win Wednesday against the Marlins, giving up three runs on five hits and a walk in 5.1 innings of work. He struck out four.

Pivetta was touched up twice for home runs, as both Giancarlo Stanton and Christian Yelich took him out of the park. Outside of that, the 24-year-old ran into relatively little trouble, with the only other run scoring due to a pair of wild pitches on his part. He also filled the zone well, tossing 64 of his 95 pitches for strikes. This was a good bounce-back outing after serving up nine runs in his previous start, allowing him to lower his ERA to 5.58. He'll look to continue his winning ways in his next start Tuesday against the Astros.