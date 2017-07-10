Pivetta will start the Phillies' first game after the All-Star break, Matt Gelb of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Pivetta will face a tough test against the Brewers on Friday in Milwaukee. The young righty has an impressive 9.5 K/9, but he's also struggled with his control as evidenced by a 4.3 BB/9 this season. He could provide plenty of value in the second half if he can make some strides in reducing the free passes.

