Pivetta will start the Phillies' first game after the All-Star break, Matt Gelb of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Pivetta will face a tough test against the Brewers on Friday in Milwaukee. The young righty has an impressive 9.5 K/9, but he's also struggled with his control as evidenced by a 4.3 BB/9 this season. He could provide plenty of value in the second half if he can make some strides in reducing the free passes.