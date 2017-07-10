Phillies' Nick Pivetta: Will start first game after All-Star break
Pivetta will start the Phillies' first game after the All-Star break, Matt Gelb of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Pivetta will face a tough test against the Brewers on Friday in Milwaukee. The young righty has an impressive 9.5 K/9, but he's also struggled with his control as evidenced by a 4.3 BB/9 this season. He could provide plenty of value in the second half if he can make some strides in reducing the free passes.
More News
-
Phillies' Nick Pivetta: Fans nine Friday•
-
Phillies' Nick Pivetta: Picks up second career win•
-
Phillies' Nick Pivetta: Struggles in loss to D-backs•
-
Phillies' Nick Pivetta: Fans career-high 10 in Wednesday's no-decision•
-
Phillies' Nick Pivetta: Spins seven scoreless against Red Sox•
-
Phillies' Nick Pivetta: Drops to 1-3 Saturday•
-
Midseason top 25 prospects
How much has the prospect landscape changed in half a season's time? Scott White checks in...
-
Podcast: Home Run Derby Curse?
We’re recapping Thursday’s best performances and telling you who to add. Plus, get your prospect...
-
Waivers: Folty, Sanchez show signs
A mediocre track record isn't exactly something you should chase, but Chris Towers identifies...
-
Rotisserie Trade Chart
It's time to shake up the starting pitcher rankings, and Heath Cummings talks about how that...
-
Waivers: Kyle Schwarber returns
The Cubs are welcoming Kyle Schwarber back, but should Fantasy owners? And where can we turn...
-
The top 10 closers in waiting
Hurting for saves? The closer landscape has been pretty stagnant the last few weeks, but Scott...