Phillies' Nick Williams: Bashes two triples in victory
Williams went 2-for-4 with two triples, two RBI and two runs scored in the Phillies' 10-3 victory over the Marlins on Wednesday.
Williams has been on fire lately, as Wednesday marked the fourth game in a row in which he recorded an extra-base hit. The outfield prospect now possesses a .963 OPS in his inaugural big-league season, a figure that very well could keep him in the lineup as a regular even when Howie Kendrick (hamstring) and Aaron Altherr (hamstring) return from their respective injuries.
More News
-
Phillies' Nick Williams: Smacks go-ahead grand slam Sunday•
-
Phillies' Nick Williams: Hits first career homer Sunday•
-
Phillies' Nick Williams: Batting third Saturday•
-
Phillies' Nick Williams: Out again Friday•
-
Phillies' Nick Williams: Not in Thursday's lineup•
-
Phillies' Nick Williams: Picks up hit in big-league debut•
-
Prospects: Are Devers, Rosario next?
With the approaching trade deadline, some of the big-name prospects we've waited all year to...
-
Buy low on Samardzija?
Is Jeff Samardzija someone worth buying low on? Chris Towers takes a look at the numbers, and...
-
How much FAAB on Moncada?
Todd Frazier is headed to New York and Yoan Moncada is headed to Chicago. Heath Cummings looks...
-
Frazier trade impacts Moncada, Robertson
No major Fantasy assets were moved in the Todd Frazier trade, but there are still major consequences...
-
J.D. Martinez's value improved by trade
Who gains value with the J.D. Martinez trade? Who loses it? Scott White breaks down the deal...
-
Correa may not be back in time to help
Carlos Correa's surgery to repair a torn thumb ligament could sideline him for two months....