Williams went 2-for-4 with two triples, two RBI and two runs scored in the Phillies' 10-3 victory over the Marlins on Wednesday.

Williams has been on fire lately, as Wednesday marked the fourth game in a row in which he recorded an extra-base hit. The outfield prospect now possesses a .963 OPS in his inaugural big-league season, a figure that very well could keep him in the lineup as a regular even when Howie Kendrick (hamstring) and Aaron Altherr (hamstring) return from their respective injuries.