Phillies' Nick Williams: Batting third Saturday
Williams moves up to third in the batting order for Saturday's contest against San Diego, Ryan Lawrence of The Philly Voice reports.
After sitting on the bench for two straight games, the rookie will slide into the third spot in the order while playing right field. Thus far in his brief major-league career, Williams has gone 7-for-25 with two doubles and is in line for more opportunities at the dish while hitting in the top third of the lineup. It isn't clear whether manager Pete Mackanin is just tinkering around before the All-Star break or if he's giving Williams a chance to remain in the three hole moving forward.
More News
-
Phillies' Nick Williams: Out again Friday•
-
Phillies' Nick Williams: Not in Thursday's lineup•
-
Phillies' Nick Williams: Picks up hit in big-league debut•
-
Phillies' Nick Williams: Penciled in to start Friday•
-
Phillies' Nick Williams: Joining major-league club•
-
Phillies' Nick Williams: Needs some finishing touches•
-
Midseason top 25 prospects
How much has the prospect landscape changed in half a season's time? Scott White checks in...
-
Podcast: Home Run Derby Curse?
We’re recapping Thursday’s best performances and telling you who to add. Plus, get your prospect...
-
Waivers: Folty, Sanchez show signs
A mediocre track record isn't exactly something you should chase, but Chris Towers identifies...
-
Rotisserie Trade Chart
It's time to shake up the starting pitcher rankings, and Heath Cummings talks about how that...
-
Waivers: Kyle Schwarber returns
The Cubs are welcoming Kyle Schwarber back, but should Fantasy owners? And where can we turn...
-
The top 10 closers in waiting
Hurting for saves? The closer landscape has been pretty stagnant the last few weeks, but Scott...