Williams moves up to third in the batting order for Saturday's contest against San Diego, Ryan Lawrence of The Philly Voice reports.

After sitting on the bench for two straight games, the rookie will slide into the third spot in the order while playing right field. Thus far in his brief major-league career, Williams has gone 7-for-25 with two doubles and is in line for more opportunities at the dish while hitting in the top third of the lineup. It isn't clear whether manager Pete Mackanin is just tinkering around before the All-Star break or if he's giving Williams a chance to remain in the three hole moving forward.