Phillies' Nick Williams: Hits bench Wednesday
Williams is not in the lineup Wednesday against the Angels, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.
Despite collecting a hit Tuesday night, Williams has just four hits in his past 25 at-bats (.160). As a result, he'll hit the bench for a night off, allowing Hyun Soo Kim to log a start in left field to replace him.
