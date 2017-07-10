Phillies' Nick Williams: Hits first career home run Sunday
Williams went 2-for-4 with a solo homer and was caught stealing Sunday against San Diego.
Williams got the scoring started against Trevor Cahill with his first career home run in the bottom of the second. He had 15 homers in 78 games at Triple-A Lehigh Valley, and it only took the outfielder 10 games to hit one out at the major league level. The 23-year-old drove himself in for his first career RBI here, but he should pick up plenty more moving forward given his position in the heart of Philadelphia's batting order.
