Phillies' Nick Williams: Hits first homer Saturday
Williams went 3-for-3 with his first home run of the season Saturday for Triple-A Lehigh Valley.
Williams is off to an OK start, hitting .265/.297/.412 with two doubles, the homer and two stolen bases. The biggest issue remains his lack of plate discipline. He has struck out 12 times in 10 games with just one walk. He walked just 19 times and struck out 136 times in 125 games last season. Williams is still just 23-years-old and has time to figure things out, but it would be nice to see him start reigning in his free-swinging ways a bit.
