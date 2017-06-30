Williams is on his way to join the Phillies in New York on Friday, signaling that he'll be promoted to the big-league roster, Jim Salisbury of CSN Philadelphia reports.

This might also mean that Howie Kendrick (hamstring) is headed to the 10-day disabled list. Williams, one of the Phillies' top prospects, is tearing it up for Triple-A Lehigh Valley at age 23 with 15 home runs, five stolen bases and a .277/.326/.511 line in 302 plate appearances. With signs pointing to Kendrick needing a trip to the sidelines, Williams has a chance to lock in at least a part-time role for the rebuilding Phillies over the rest of the season. With his power-speed mix, Williams deserves to garner plenty of interest on waiver wires in deep fantasy leagues over the weekend.

