Phillies' Nick Williams: Not in Thursday's lineup
Williams is out of the lineup for Thursday's contest with Pittsburgh, CSN Philadelphia's Jim Salisbury reports.
Williams will get a day off after starting the past six games since making his major-league debut. He has recorded six hits in 22 at-bats to begin his big-league career, but will be replaced by Daniel Nava in left field for Thursday's series finale.
