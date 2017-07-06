Williams is out of the lineup for Thursday's contest with Pittsburgh, CSN Philadelphia's Jim Salisbury reports.

Williams will get a day off after starting the past six games since making his major-league debut. He has recorded six hits in 22 at-bats to begin his big-league career, but will be replaced by Daniel Nava in left field for Thursday's series finale.

