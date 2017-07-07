Phillies' Nick Williams: Out again Friday
Williams is not in the lineup Friday against the Padres.
It marks the second consecutive game Williams will be on the bench, despite the fact the young outfielder started six consecutive games after he was called up last week. Cameron Perkins will take over in left field and bat leadoff.
