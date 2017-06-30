Williams is starting in left field and batting sixth Friday against the Mets, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.

Williams will be thrust into his major-league debut just hours after receiving the call from the Phillies, as he takes over for the DL-bound Howie Kendrick (hamstring). The 23-year-old has put up solid numbers with Triple-A Lehigh Valley this season, hitting .280 with an .809 OPS and 44 RBI, so he'll be looking to translate that success to the big stage. Expect more starts if he's able to deliver.