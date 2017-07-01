Williams went 1-for-3 with a strikeout in Friday's 2-1 loss to the Mets.

The Phillies' No. 7 prospect held his own in his first taste of the majors, picking up his first career hit -- a sharp line-drive single up the middle -- in the seventh inning off Jacob deGrom. With the team currently holding the worst record in baseball and already looking ahead to 2018 and beyond, expect Williams to get plenty of playing time going forward.