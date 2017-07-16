Phillies' Nick Williams: Smacks go-ahead grand slam Sunday
Williams went 2-for-4 with a grand slam in Sunday's win over the Brewers.
Williams has driven in six runs in his past four games after failing to accrue an RBI in his first nine major-league contests. His .279/.319/.465 line suggests there's plenty more production to come in the 23-year-old outfielder's future.
