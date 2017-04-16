Herrera is out of the lineup Sunday against the Nationals due to rest, Jim Salisbury of CSNPhilly.com reports.

Herrera has been the only player used in center field for the team's first 11 games, but he'll take a seat in favor of Aaron Altherr on Sunday afternoon. All three regular outfielders are being held out of the lineup Sunday, so manager Pete Mackanin will instead use an outfield composed of Brock Stassi, Altherr and Daniel Nava.