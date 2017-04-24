Phillies' Odubel Herrera: Hits solo blast in win over Braves
Herrera went 1-for-4 with a solo home run during Sunday's win over Atlanta.
It's been a solid start to 2017 for the 25-year-old outfielder, and he's well on his way to turning in another strong campaign that moves the needle across all rotisserie categories. While his upside is likely capped, it's also rare to find five-category contributors like Herrera, and he provides a nice fantasy floor hitting in the heart of the Philadelphia lineup.
More News
-
Phillies' Odubel Herrera: Starting Tuesday against Mets•
-
Phillies' Odubel Herrera: In full health after Sunday's game•
-
Phillies' Odubel Herrera: Incurs injury Sunday•
-
Phillies' Odubel Herrera: Gets a rest day Sunday•
-
Phillies' Odubel Herrera: Off to great start•
-
Phillies' Odubel Herrera: Returns to action Thursday•
-
Waivers: Add raking Conforto
He finally has a clear opportunity, and you shouldn't miss out on it. Michael Conforto is on...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 4
Is it finally time to start Avisail Garcia? Can we trust Ryon Healy? Scott White gives his...
-
Bumgarner injury: Fantasy fallout
What does Madison Bumgarner's injury mean in Fantasy and what potential replacement options...
-
Week 4: Ranking two-start pitchers
There's no shortage of two-start possibilities off the waiver wire this week. Scott White shares...
-
Things to know: Week 4 storylines
The schedule. The matchups. Strikeout trends. Velocity tidbits. Chris Towers runs you through...
-
Danny Duffy: Ace or a wild card?
Depending on how you look at him, you can be optimistic or pessimistic about Danny Duffy's...