Herrera went 1-for-4 with a solo home run during Sunday's win over Atlanta.

It's been a solid start to 2017 for the 25-year-old outfielder, and he's well on his way to turning in another strong campaign that moves the needle across all rotisserie categories. While his upside is likely capped, it's also rare to find five-category contributors like Herrera, and he provides a nice fantasy floor hitting in the heart of the Philadelphia lineup.