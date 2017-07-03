Phillies' Odubel Herrera: Hitting seventh Monday

Herrera will start in center field and bat seventh Monday against the Pirates.

After going 0-for-12 over a four-game stretch before sitting out Sunday's series finale against the Mets, Herrera will find himself lower in the lineup with manager Pete Mackanin sticking with Daniel Nava as the leadoff hitter for the second straight contest. Nava is likely just being rewarded for his 3-for-5 showing Saturday and isn't in line for an everyday role, so it's quite possible that Herrera will be back in the upper third of the order as soon as Tuesday.