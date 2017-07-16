Play

Phillies' Odubel Herrera: Homers again Saturday

Herrera went 2-for-4 with a solo home run during Saturday's loss to Milwaukee.

Despite homering for the third game in a row, it's been a disappointing campaign for Herrera after a strong 2016 showing. He's sporting an underwhelming .260/.297/.415 slash line with just eight homers, 32 RBI, five stolen bases and 34 runs. The outfielder showcased his cross-category profile last year, so he's worth keeping tabs on moving forward, but Herrera hasn't provided serviceable fantasy numbers in many settings to date.

