Phillies' Odubel Herrera: Homers against Padres
Herrera went 1-for-4 with a solo homer and a strikeout in Sunday's 7-1 win over the Padres.
Herrera's striking out a career-worst 24.3 percent of the time, which is the primary reason why his numbers are down across the board compared to last season. Even with this home run, the 25-year-old outfielder's slashing a measly .256/.292/.396.
