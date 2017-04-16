Phillies' Odubel Herrera: In full health after Sunday's game
Herrera is healthy after he seemed to hurt himself running to first base Sunday, Jim Salisbury of CSN Philadelphia reports.
Herrera entered Sunday's game as a pinch hitter. After grounding out, he immediately went to the clubhouse with the Phillies' trainer. The club put any injury fears to rest following the game and reported that Herrera simply needed to stretch. Philadelphia has Monday off, so look for Herrera to be back in the lineup Tuesday against the Mets.
More News
-
Phillies' Odubel Herrera: Incurs injury Sunday•
-
Phillies' Odubel Herrera: Gets a rest day Sunday•
-
Phillies' Odubel Herrera: Off to great start•
-
Phillies' Odubel Herrera: Returns to action Thursday•
-
Phillies' Odubel Herrera: Scratched due to dehydration Wednesday•
-
Phillies' Odubel Herrera: Leaves camp Tuesday•
-
Too early to give up on Greg Bird?
Worried about Greg Bird's slow start? Thinking about cutting bait? It's too early for that...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 3
Mitch Haniger and Manuel Margot have been two of the biggest surprises off the waiver wire...
-
Week 3: Ranking two-start pitchers
Don't like your two-start options for this week? Yeah, you're not alone. Scott White picks...
-
Judge making powerful changes
Aaron Judge's power isn't in question, but his ability to apply it in-game has been. But that...
-
Things to know: Week 3 storylines
Beware of teams only scheduled for five games in a week. Chris Towers takes a look ahead at...
-
Waiver Wire: Thames, Severino
Eric Thames headlines Chris Towers' latest crop of players you should be looking to add from...