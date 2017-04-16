Herrera is healthy after he seemed to hurt himself running to first base Sunday, Jim Salisbury of CSN Philadelphia reports.

Herrera entered Sunday's game as a pinch hitter. After grounding out, he immediately went to the clubhouse with the Phillies' trainer. The club put any injury fears to rest following the game and reported that Herrera simply needed to stretch. Philadelphia has Monday off, so look for Herrera to be back in the lineup Tuesday against the Mets.