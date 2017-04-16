Phillies' Odubel Herrera: Incurs injury Sunday
Herrera injured himself while pinch hitting in Sunday's game against the Nationals, Jim Salisbury of CSN Philadelphia reports.
Herrera had initially been omitted from Sunday's lineup but entered in the ninth inning as a pinch hitter. Although he ended up grounding out, Herrera seemed to hurt himself while running to first base. More information regarding Herrera's health should become available once the team's training staff has the chance to examine him further.
