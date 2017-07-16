Phillies' Odubel Herrera: Leading off Sunday

Herrera will bat leadoff against the Brewers on Sunday.

Herrera heads back up to the top spot in the order following three consecutive games with a home run. The center fielder went 2-for-4 from the plate during Saturday's loss to Milwaukee, and stated that he was "ready" to return to his normal position at the start of the lineup. For Sunday's series finale, Daniel Nava will slide into the three spot while Maikel Franco bats cleanup against Matt Garza and the Brewers.