Phillies' Odubel Herrera: Retreats to bench Tuesday
Herrera is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Mariners, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.
Despite being in the midst of a 10 game hitting streak, Herrera will head to the bench for a breather after starting 23 straight games for the Phillies. Aaron Altherr will slide over to center field in his stead, opening up a spot for Cameron Perkins to start in right field.
