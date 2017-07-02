Phillies' Odubel Herrera: Sits out Sunday

Herrera is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Mets.

Herrera is in a bit of a cold spell at the plate (hitless in his previous 12 at-bats), so he'll be given the day off to clear his mind. Aaron Altherr will take over in center field, with Nick Williams manning right field and Daniel Nava drawing the start in left.

