Phillies' Odubel Herrera: Sits out Sunday
Herrera is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Mets.
Herrera is in a bit of a cold spell at the plate (hitless in his previous 12 at-bats), so he'll be given the day off to clear his mind. Aaron Altherr will take over in center field, with Nick Williams manning right field and Daniel Nava drawing the start in left.
More News
-
Phillies' Odubel Herrera: Retreats to bench Tuesday•
-
Phillies' Odubel Herrera: Drives in two Wednesday•
-
Phillies' Odubel Herrera: Drops to sixth in order•
-
Phillies' Odubel Herrera: Racks up three hits against Cardinals•
-
Phillies' Odubel Herrera: Scores Philadelphia's only run Thursday•
-
Phillies' Odubel Herrera: Off to great start in June•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 14
The Cardinals outfield should be in your sights in what's unfortunately a poor week for sleeper...
-
Week 14: Ranking two-start pitchers
Are we ready to put our trust in Joe Ross again? Scott White says his availability and matchups...
-
Waivers: Don't miss Lamet, Corbin
The overall numbers may not be pretty, but Dinelson Lamet and Patrick Corbin continue to show...
-
Trea Turner tough to replace
Just when we were beginning to bask in the glory of Trea Turner again, he goes and breaks his...
-
12 struggling studs: Enough is enough
Everybody has their breaking point, and Scott White has just about reached his for these 12...
-
Podcast: Buy low, sell high
With several minor-leaguers getting called up and several bullpens seemingly in flux, we’ll...