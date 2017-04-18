Herrera is in the lineup Tuesday against the Mets, Jim Salisbury of CSN Philadelphia reports.

There had been some concern that Herrera incurred a minor injury while running the bases in Sunday's game. After the game, the team stated that Herrera was healthy, and his presence in Tuesday's lineup should alleviate any remaining concerns regarding his health. Herrera is hitting .275/.383/.350 after playing in 12 games this season.