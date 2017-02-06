Galvis will start in the outfield for Team Venezuela in the World Baseball Classic, Ryan Lawrence of the Philly Voice reports.

Herrera, who signed a five-year contract extension with the Phillies in December, is coming off a breakout year in 2016, having hit .286/.361/.420 with 15 home runs and 25 stolen bases. He will start alongside Carlos Gonzalez and Ender Inciarte in the outfield for Team Venezuela.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
Chicago Cubs 2016 World Series Champs Gear
More MLB Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola