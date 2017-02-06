Galvis will start in the outfield for Team Venezuela in the World Baseball Classic, Ryan Lawrence of the Philly Voice reports.

Herrera, who signed a five-year contract extension with the Phillies in December, is coming off a breakout year in 2016, having hit .286/.361/.420 with 15 home runs and 25 stolen bases. He will start alongside Carlos Gonzalez and Ender Inciarte in the outfield for Team Venezuela.