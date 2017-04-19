Phillies' Pat Neshek: Out on paternity leave
Neshek was placed on the paternity list Wednesday, Matt Gelb of the Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Neshek will miss three games at the most, putting him on line to return for this weekend's series against the Braves. The veteran right-hander has been terrific for the Phillies out of the bullpen this season, throwing 5.2 innings of shutout baseball over six games. Ben Lively will take his spot in the bullpen for a couple of days.
