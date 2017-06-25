The Phillies have a standing offer from another club to acquire Neshek, Jim Salisbury of CSN Philadelphia reports.

The trade deadline is still five weeks away, so the Phillies are unlikely to make a move this early. That said, Neshek is certain to be traded next month. He's allowed just two earned runs in 29.2 innings this season and would be a nice addition to any contender in need of bullpen help.